Bungalow stays put

PLANS to demolish a bungalow in Henley and replace it with a higher number of houses and flats have been turned down by a planning inspector.

John Gidman, of Marlow, wanted permission to tear down the single-storey property in Greys Road and replace it with three two-bedroom terraced cottages and two two-bedroom flats, each two storeys in height.

The scheme was refused consent by South Oxfordshire District Council last year after Henley Town Council objected, with both authorities saying it was overdevelopment of the site and unneighbourly.

Alexander O’Doherty, of the Planning Inspectorate, said the proposal was out of character with the surrounding conservation area.

He said some parts of the scheme would blend in but others were too modern and overall the development would appear “disjointed”.

