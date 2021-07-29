'Exceptional' town councillor steps down

A HENLEY town councillor has resigned.

Paula Isaac, who was elected as a member of the ruling Henley Residents Group in May 2019, is stepping down to spend more time with her family and focus on her health.

The news was announced by Mayor Sarah Miller at a council meeting on Tuesday.

Mrs Isaac, which was vice-chairwoman of the council’ s town and community committee, thanked everyone who supported her at the election as well as her former colleagues.

The Mayor said: “Paula was an exceptional councillor who we were privileged to have serving alongside us. We’re all going to miss her and hope she will rejoin in the not too distant future.

“I would like to thank her for her hard work and dedication to the town.”

Mrs Isaac, who was born and raised in Henley, lives on the Gainsborough estate with her husband Rob and three children.

She is vice-chairwoman of the Gainsborough Residents’ Association. She has also been manager of the 60-Plus Social Club in Greys Road car park.

In her election campaign, she said: “I have children and want to use my experience as a mum and from working in the community to support Henley residents and help to keep our town a lovely place to live.