Cottage extension

A PHOTOGRAPHER wants to extend his home in Wargrave.

Tim Hodges, who lives in High Street with his wife Judith, is seeking planning permission and listed building consent for a single-storey rear extension.

A kitchen wall at the Grade II listed cottage would be removed and the courtyard wall rebuilt.

The extra space would be used as a kitchen and dining area with a view into the back garden.

During pre-application discussions with Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, a conservation officer was concerned the extension would be “shoe-horned” into a gap.

However, the plan provides greater separation between the structure and the building next door.

A public consultation runs until August 9.

