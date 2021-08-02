Cottage extension

MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
A PHOTOGRAPHER wants to extend his home in Wargrave.
Tim Hodges, who lives in High Street with his wife Judith, is seeking planning permission and listed building consent for a single-storey rear extension.
A kitchen wall at the Grade II listed cottage would be removed and the courtyard wall rebuilt.
The extra space would be used as a kitchen and dining area with a view into the back garden.
During pre-application discussions with Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, a conservation officer was concerned the extension would be “shoe-horned” into a gap.
However, the plan provides greater separation between the structure and the building next door.
A public consultation runs until August 9.
02 August 2021
