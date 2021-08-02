Monday, 02 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School grant

BENSON Parish Council has awarded a £175 to the village primary school to pay for replacement pads and a charge pack for the defibrillator on the outside of the building in Oxford Road.

Ewelme and Benson Cricket Club will receive £500, which will go towards the maintenance of facilities, machinery repairs and a new scoreboard.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33