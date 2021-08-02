Monday, 02 August 2021

Council ‘no’ to voter ID

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council has passed a motion opposing the proposed introduction of photo ID as a requirement to vote at polling stations.

The Queen’s Speech contained government proposals to require everyone to show photo identification in order to vote in a general election.

The Government said this was to combat electoral registration or voter fraud.

But council leader Sue Cooper said: “Introducing voter ID is a solution to a problem which has negligible impact in this country.

“Putting measures in place which will make it harder for people to vote could be considered an attempt to manipulate democracy and should be of great concern to anyone who supports an open and effective democratic system of government.

“Voting at elections is the cornerstone of democracy at both local and national level. Participation in elections should be encouraged by all those who are qualified, regardless of age, ethnicity or income.

“If there are genuine concerns about voter fraud then they should be investigated.”

