Monday, 09 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Decision due

PLANS to build a miniature power plant on the outskirts of Goring may be decided next month.

The scheme, by Balance Power Projects, of Merseyside, was meant to have been decided last month but this was held up by talks with officers at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Balance wants to build gas-powered generators and a battery storage unit on land west of Wallingford Road, saying it would provide back-up to the National Grid when power from “green” sources like solar or wind is unavailable.

The council officers echoed neighbours’ concerns about the impact on the landscape so the company is revising its plans.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33