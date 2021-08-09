Decision due

PLANS to build a miniature power plant on the outskirts of Goring may be decided next month.

The scheme, by Balance Power Projects, of Merseyside, was meant to have been decided last month but this was held up by talks with officers at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Balance wants to build gas-powered generators and a battery storage unit on land west of Wallingford Road, saying it would provide back-up to the National Grid when power from “green” sources like solar or wind is unavailable.

The council officers echoed neighbours’ concerns about the impact on the landscape so the company is revising its plans.