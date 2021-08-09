Adventure golf course to tee off despite concerns

A NEW 18-hole adventure golf course in Henley has been approved despite concerns from residents.

Construction of the facility on the old putting green in Mill Meadows is due to start in October after town councillors approved the plans last week.

This follows a period of public consultation in which 131 people responded to a survey. Fifty-seven per cent of residents agreed with the idea while 26 per cent disagreed.

However, many residents expressed concerns about the use of artificial grass and plastic on the course and spoke out at last week’s council meeting.

The course design includes different holes paying homage to places in Henley, such as the Kenton Theatre, the town hall and St Mary’s Church.

One could be a guitar-shaped hole with different coloured grass to represent George Harrison’s Stratocaster guitar.

There could also be a kiosk which would mimic the design of a boathouse, information boards for each landmark, benches and bridges over the mini River Thames which would run through the course. It is estimated the project would cost £255,940, which the council says would be paid back within four years and then provide a profit of about £60,000 per year thereafter.

The predicted revenue is between £100,000 and £200,000 per year based on an estimate of 22,300 visitors paying £6 each per admission.

Residents who responded to the public consultation said the average entry price could be too expensiveand the council should consider discounts for residents.

They also suggested alternative ideas such as a splash park, a tennis court and a maze while others recommended it be left as an enclosed green space.

Steve Hind, of Meadow Road, said: “There’s a lot on the agenda about being eco-friendly and green initiatives but you are proposing concreting over a large amount of Mill Meadows.

“It’s crazy to put a golf course in the middle of a flood plain, which floods every year. It would completely trash it and even if it didn’t the money it would cost to clean it up would be horrendous.

“The finances also don’t seem to match up. It’s £60,000 in profit per year at £6 per head but you’re going to need about six or seven months of constant use. You’re lucky to get away with five months.

“That’s also about 1,000 cars a month coming in and there’s nowhere to park. That’s three huge issues there before we agree to turn this beautiful, historical market place into a funfair or Great Yarmouth — the crazy golf course is a crazy project.”

Diana Barnett, a member of of Greener Henley, said she was also concerned about concreting over the area as well as the use of artificial grass and plastic materials.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edwards said the concrete would affect biodiversity but the council needed to consider the durability of the course.

He said: “The area is closely mowed lawn, which is a monoculture of little ecological importance. Having said that, it is obviously of more ecological importance than concrete would be. There are a lot of artificial elements — there is concrete, there is plastic and they do have an impact on biodiversity and carbon emissions.

“However, one of the most important things to the council is the durability of the course and we want to make sure the materials we use are the most durable and the most resistant to vandalism and antisocial behaviour so we don’t have to be constantly replacing it and sending materials to landfill, for example.

“However, these proposals provide an opportunity for the council to deliver a net biodiversity gain for the area and we need to give careful consideration to the landscaping and planting that will take place. We will be looking with local interest groups like Greener Henley to see how we can better do this.”

Councillor Will Hamilton abstained from the vote, saying the plans needed more work.

The council’s putting green working group will continue to discuss the project and make amendments in light of the feedback from the public.

The original putting green fell out of use in 2018 once the satellite information centre in Mill Meadows, where the putters and balls were kept, was closed.