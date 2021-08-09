Town council votes to acknowledge ecological emergency

AN ecological emergency has been acknowledged by Henley Town Council.

The motion was unanimously approved by councillors who will now support the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill and write to Henley MP John Howell asking him to vote for it.

The private members’ bill would commit the UK to doing all it can to prevent a temperature increase of more than 1.5C.

By acknowledging an ecological emergency, the council agrees that all future decisions on matters of planning and development will take into account the impact on wildlife habitats and biodiversity.

The council declared a climate emergency last year in order to find ways to reduce Henley’s carbon footprint and South Oxfordshire District Council has declared an ecological emergency.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who proposed the motion, told the meeting of the council that the town had a duty to look after the ecology of the planet.

He said: “It is a matter that is really very important. We declared a climate emergency a year ago and we’ve made substantial progress in trying to put right some of the issues to do with the climate emergency.

“If we don’t look after the ecology of the planet and the habitats of the planet, they are forgotten.

“You will have seen in London the effects of global warming when the hospitals and the Tube stations were flooded. You will have seen the effects in Germany.

“The reason why this bill is being put forward and the reason why we have this motion is that when the planet warms up habitats are lost and biodiversity is reduced. We have a duty in Henley to do the macro and also the micro. In terms of the macro, we think about the whole of the planet, which means we have to change things in Henley on a micro scale that actually helps, like encouraging wildlife and encouraging biodiversity.

“We have in Henley a lot of talent, a lot of energy and a lot of creativity to actually come up with ideas to make our environment better.”

Members of Greener Henley, a pressure group, urged councillors to support the motion.

Diana Barnett, from Henley, said: “In the Fifties, when I was a child, sparrows were two a penny and you could hear them all the time chattering on the gutterings.

“Now, this year, sparrows are on the RSPCA red list. I remember seeing clouds of seagulls chasing after tractors ploughing fields. The last time I looked I only saw a handful of birds.

“So what has happened? Why are there not as many insects in the soil and where are all the creatures that used to be common everywhere? The answer is partly due to loss of habitat, partly pollution and, of course, climate change.

“We shouldn’t just think about doing something, it’s imperative we do something about this environmental crisis. I believe this council and our town can lead the way in showing we care about this town and our future.”

Kate Oldridge, from Shiplake, said: “We have to act now and I’m really grateful for the council in their leadership in this issue.

“There is huge energy and drive in the community to do this. People want to take action and make changes for the better.

“Importantly, it will raise awareness among residents. It’s our responsibility now to take action for ourselves and for our children.”

The bill received its first reading in the House of Commons last month.