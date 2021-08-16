Extension bid

Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Monday, 16 August 2021
A GARAGE at a house in Sonning Common could be demolished to make room for an extension.
The Harley family, of Peppard Road, have applied for permission for the two-storey side extension and for new windows and doors throughout the property.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by September 15.
Meanwhile, the Bowsher family, of Essex Way, have applied for a single storey front and side extension.
16 August 2021
More News:
Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Volunteers needed to help launch conservation group
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help set up a new ... [more]
POLL: Have your say