Extension bid

Monday, 16 August 2021

A GARAGE at a house in Sonning Common could be demolished to make room for an extension.

The Harley family, of Peppard Road, have applied for permission for the two-storey side extension and for new windows and doors throughout the property.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by September 15.

Meanwhile, the Bowsher family, of Essex Way, have applied for a single storey front and side extension.

