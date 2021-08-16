Monday, 16 August 2021

Barrier break

A BROKEN pedestrian barrier in Sonning Common is being investigated by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Lauren Blunt reported that the metal barrier in Peppard Road at the junction with Blackmore Lane had collapsed via Fix My Street.

