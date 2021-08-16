Monday, 16 August 2021

‘No’ to air con plan

PLANS to fit a dehumidification and air conditioning system at a Grade II listed building in Henley have been recommended for refusal by town councillors.

Rebecca Thompson has applied for planning permission for the work at her home in Greys Road, which is in the conservation area.

Councillors said the system would impact the integrity of the building and the noise could be “unneighbourly”.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by August 20.

