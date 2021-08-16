Porch plan rejected

PLANS for a glass porch at the back of a house in Hop Gardens, Henley, have been recommended for refusal by town councillors.

Rebecca O’Leary wants to replace the rear extension at the Grade II listed property, which is in the conservation area.

But members of Henley Town Council’s planning committee said the porch would be out of character with the area.

The Henley Society also opposed the application.

It said: “The building is part of a group of 12 houses, which form an interesting planned group according to the listing, and the proposal would also seriously detract from the setting.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by September 3.