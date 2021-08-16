Fountain restoration

THE Phillimore fountain in Henley is to be restored.

A total of £3,777 will be spent on the work to the Grade II listed monument next to St Mary’s Church in Hart Street.

Half the cost will be paid for by the Phillimore family with the rest being split between the Henley Society and the town council’s Henley in Bloom committee.

The work includes cleaning, re-pointing all the open joints, repairing the lime mortar and damaged sections of the limestone block cladding and reinstating missing stonework.

Some of the recovered crocketed finials are being kept in the town hall.

Councillor David Eggleton, who chairs the Bloom committee, said restoring the fountain to its former glory would protect a piece of the town’s history.

The fountain was unveiled in June 1885 by the friends and family of Greville Phillimore, who was rector of Henley for 16 years.