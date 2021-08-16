Councillors continue to oppose flats plan

A FRESH bid by a landowner to build a block of flats on woodland in Henley has again been opposed by town councillors.

Terence Bingham’s application for the two-storey building with eight flats on his land in Parkside was rejected by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, in September. More than 300 people had objected.

Fifty-two trees would have to be removed to make way for the development.

The council said the scheme was unjustified in the countryside and was likely to harm biodiversity.

In his appeal, Mr Bingham says the scheme would be sensitive and would meet housing need.

But members of Henley Town Council’s planning committee have agreed to write to the planning inspector who will consider the appeal recommending it is refused.

They say the development would result in the loss of a significant number of mature trees which are covered by a tree preservation order and pointed out the site is not earmarked for development in the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

Julian Brookes, speaking on behalf of Parkside residents, appealed for the committee’s support.

Speaking from the public gallery, the former mayor said Mr Bingham’s appeal statement wrongly stated the town council supported the scheme.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “We are not and never have been [in

support].”

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “Our last comments are dated July last year. Since then the district council has declared a climate and ecological emergency and we have acknowledged the emergency ourselves so the position has changed and the arguments against it are stronger and we should add that to our response.”

Councillor Donna Crook said: “I think this is just pure greed from the developer. Do they not understand that we are in the middle of a climate emergency? There will be no wildlife left if they keep destroying it.”

The town council responded to the original application, saying it was “strongly opposed” due to the loss of trees.