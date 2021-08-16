Monday, 16 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bins missed

Bins missed

SOME households in the Henley area did not have their bins emptied on the correct day this week.

South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for waste collection, apologised.

It advised residents whose bins were missed to leave them out for three days or wait until the next collection day.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33