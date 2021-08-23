Annexe plan

A HOUSE in Peppard could be extended.

Dr Gero Baiarda wants to build a lower ground floor annexe and ground floor side extension at his home in Gravel Hill.

He previously applied for permission for a two-storey annexe at the back of the property with two bedrooms, two kitchens, two bathrooms and living space but withdrew the application before a decision was made.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision on the new application by September 24.