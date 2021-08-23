River drainage plan for new homes dubbed ‘misleading’

HENLEY Town Council has labelled proposals to drain surface water from a new housing development into the River Thames as “misleading”.

Taylor Wimpey already has planning permission for 95 homes at the former Thames Farm, off Reading Road, Shiplake.

It wants to pump excess rainwater into a culvert running beneath the main road and then into the river across private land to the south of the Jubilee Park sports ground in Henley.

It is seeking consent from South Oxfordshire District Council, which refused to grant permission for the new housing but Taylor Wimpey successfully appealed in 2018.

The developer would usually pump surface water deeper into the ground using soakaways, porous structures set into the earth, but two years ago it was discovered this wasn’t feasible.

Thames Farm has an underlying chalk bed, which is brittle and prone to developing sink holes.

To get around this, Taylor Wimpey proposes compacting the bedrock and filling it with a kind of grout which would make the ground impermeable so draining on site would no longer be an option.

JBA Consulting and HR Wallingford have already produced reports for Shiplake Parish Council and the town council respectively criticising the plans.

Now town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward has written to Emma Bowerman, principal major applications officer at the district council, with a formal objection.

He says the developer failed to fully assess the flood risk to Jubilee Park, which the council owns, and properties downstream.

Mr Jacklin-Edward says: “The study does not assess the impact on the flow rate along the proposed northern watercourse as a result of short intense rainfall, which would increase flow volumes by a factor of up to 3.5 and would likely lead to additional flooding.”

He says that flooding at Jubilee Park and further downstream is currently mitigated by the obstruction at the A4155 culvert but Taylor Wimpey wanted to clear this.

Mr Jacklin-Edward also says the Thames discharge point is “inaccurate and misleading” in showing the finish of the pumped water course as being south of homes in Mill Lane.

He writes: “In reality, the watercourse continues north to the Thames downstream of the weir at Marsh Lock, through six private gardens of homes in Mill Lane.

“The gardens have a number of restrictive bridges and stepping stones. The stream is prone to flash flooding which can affect Mill Lane itself. Any additional water introduced by pumping will likely result in further flooding.”

Mr Jacklin-Edward says the scheme would damage the healthy Mill Lane stream.

He writes: “The stream is currently totally clear and an important habitat — full of fish, wildlife and plants, all of which could be at risk by the large increase in surface water from the development, including pollutants from the cold-starting of cars, herbicides, car oil and paint solvents. The proposals will undoubtedly upset a very delicately balanced ecosystem with potentially disastrous results.”

Mr Jacklin-Edward also says the developer’s study does not reference any discussions with the Environment Agency regarding the management of risk of pollution and the changes to the aquifer below the site, which also concerned Thames Water.

He concludes: “The town council believes the proposals to be entirely inappropriate and based on weak and incomplete research that lacks clarity.

“The proposals are highly likely to cause long-term damage to the environment and property, when other sustainable and suitable solutions are still to be explored. We would therefore strongly urge you to reject the proposals.”

Thames Water has said it supports drainage into the river in principle but the developer hasn’t proved the scheme wouldn’t pollute the acquifer.

Taylor Wimpey says it continues to discuss the issue with Thames Water and the district council, which is due to consider the application by the end of the month.