Developer ‘disappointed’ by High Court challenge

A DEVELOPER says it is disappointed that a legal challenge is being made to the decision to approve a “retirement village” in Sonning Common.

Inspired Villages says this will only delay the delivery of “much-needed” homes for older people.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has applied to the High Court for a judicial review after planning inspector Harold Stephens overturned its decision to refuse permission for the development of up to 133 flats on a field off Blounts Court Road known as Little Sparrow.

Inspired Villages had successfully appealed against the council’s decision, which was made in June last year.

Stuart Garnett, planning director of Inspired Villages, said: “Following more than a year of engagement with local residents and stakeholders in Sonning Common, and validation of our plans by the Planning Inspectorate, which approved our appeal, it is clear there is an urgent need for specialist accommodation for older people in South Oxfordshire.

“We are therefore disappointed by the news South Oxfordshire District Council has not accepted the independent decision of the Planning Inspectorate and decided to lodge a s288 Planning Review, causing further delay to the delivery of much-needed age-appropriate homes.

“At an Inspired village, we deliver more than bricks and mortar, we enable residents and those local to our villages to enjoy a more mentally, physically and socially active lifestyle thanks to the vibrant communities we create, taking significant burden off local health and social care systems.

“As a business, we also take environmental issues very seriously and are working to achieve net zero carbon on all our sites by 2030.

“In Sonning Common, our scheme is seeking to plant hundreds of new trees to provide attractive landscaping and preserve the ecology benefits to both residents and the wider community.”

Inspired Villages says the development opposite the Johnson Matthey Technology Centre would benefit the village as more than 25 per cent of residents are aged over 65, the highest proportion of elderly in any community in South Oxfordshire.

It would have up to 73 units with gardens, green space, landscaping and car parking, plus outline consent for up to 60 more with the details to be confirmed in a separate application.

The scheme would also have a restaurant, hairdresser, coffee shop, convenience store, library, reading room and communal space.

The district council said the scheme would be a major development in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and there were no exceptional circumstances which justified the harm to the surroundings.

However, Mr Stephens overturned this decision after a virtual inquiry in April, concluding the development was necessary because of a large shortfall of assisted living places in the district.

He also said the field was not a particularly attractive part of the AONB and the proposed buildings were broadly in keeping with neighbouring ones.

The developer had also offered to pay more than £7.5 million towards building affordable housing elsewhere in South Oxfordshire and Mr Stephens said the district council hadn’t secured enough housing land to meet demand for the next five years, making some aspects of its planning policy invalid.

He said the shortfall also undermined the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan, which passed a referendum in 2016.

Announcing its decision to seek a judicial review earlier this month, the council said: “Following legal advice, and after consultation with the leader and chair of the planning committee, the council considers that there are sufficient grounds to challenge the inspector’s decision and has therefore made an application to the High Court for a review.”

Tom Fort, who chairs the Sonning Common neighbourhood development plan working group, resigned from the parish council in protest at Mr Stephens’s decision.

He said it was “disastrous” and meant the neighbourhood plan amounted to nothing.

Meanwhile, the Chilterns Conservation Board has made a formal complaint to the Planning Inspectorate, saying it has “serious concerns” about Mr Stephens’s decision.