Orangery plan

Monday, 13 September 2021
AN orangery could be built at the back of a house in Peppard.
Terry Drayton, of Stoke Row Road, has applied for planning permission for a single storey, brick structure with large double-glazedwindows and a flat roof with a glass lantern.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by October 21.
13 September 2021
