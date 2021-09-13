Disabled mooring objection

PLANS for an accessible mooring point for disabled people in Henley has been recommended for refusal by town councillors.

Hobbs of Henley, which already has level access at the Red Lion Lawn mooring point, has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to alter the existing structure as it is “too narrow” and doesn’t have guard barriers.

The company says this is dangerous for people in wheelchairs or with limited mobility and wants permission to install a timber and metal structure.

The existing gate would be altered and there would be a ramp with edge protection leading to a floating pontoon that connects to the existing pontoon.

However, the town council’s planning committee recommended the application be refused as it could impact future rentals of the mooring as well as being an unsuitable place for disabled people to commute to.

Councillor Kellie Hinton said: “I’m all for making the river a more accessible place to be, however it would severely impact our own moorings.

“To be able to moor there safely and use that final arch under the bridge just couldn’t be done with a great big mobile platform there.

“I’m also concerned about the accessibility being needed there. Where are people going to park if it’s for diabled access? They’ve put it in the least accessible place for disabled people.”

The Environment Agency has already objected to the application, saying it does not include a flood risk assessment.