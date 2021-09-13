Crossing cash

HENLEY Town Council has agreed to pay £3,423 for the design of a new pedestrian crossing.

The light-controlled crossing, which will be located on Marlow Road near the entrance to the Swiss Farm camping and caravan site, was approved by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, in May and will cost £26,000 in total.

It was approved, together with a £35,000 zebra crossing in Gravel Hill, near the junction of Hop Gardens, following “overwhelming” public support.