Monday, 13 September 2021

Wall wrangle

PLANS to repair a brick wall in Henley have been opposed by town councillors.

The rear garden wall, which is Grade II listed, in Hart Street has been affected by tree root growth.

B H & I Baldwin wants to replace part of it with a timber panel fence. 

The company says the timber would be no taller than the wall and the work would have no impact on it.

But the town council’s planning committee recommended the application is refused, saying the wall is of archaeological importance as it was one of the first brick walls to be built in Henley.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to decide the application by September 27. 

