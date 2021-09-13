Walking encouraged

TEN signs could be erected around the edges of Henley indicating how long it takes to walk to the town centre.

The town council’s transport strategy group wants to encourage residents and visitors to walk rather than driving short journeys.

Each sign would be made from iroko wood, which is very durable, and laser-carved with colour-filled graphics.

The locations are Greys Road car park (two minutes), Dry Leas car park (10), Crisp Road (13), Valley Road roundabout (14), One Stop on Greys Road (16), Manor Road (18), Peppard Lane junction with Harpsden Way (17), Mill Lane car park (22), River & Rowing Musuem (14) and Mill Meadows car park (11).

The £5,000 cost of the project was approved last year and Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has agreed in principle to the signs.