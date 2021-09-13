Parks apprentice role

AN apprenticeship role has opened up in Henley Town Council’s parks department.

The team currently consists of a parks manager and assistant manager, a conservation park warden, four park wardens, a cemetery park warden and two summer park assistants.

The new role requires someone to work three days a week after Lex Vokes, the conservation park warden, reduced his hours to two days a week to focus on conservation work.

He had been splitting his time with general park warden duties as well.

The apprentice would have to study for a two-year diploma in horticulture at Berkshire College of Agriculture for one day a week and use the rest of the time learning on the job.

The suggested salary for the apprentice is £7 per hour plus on-costs.

The council would save between £7,390 and £10,350 per year due to a government grant of £4,000 and the reduction in Mr Vokes’s hours.

Parks manager Karl Bishop said: “It’s going to be a fantastic opportunity for someone.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton, vice-chairwoman of the council’s recreation and amenities committee, said: “I really like the idea of employing and educating local young people. I absolutely love it and hope we could do more if we had the funding in the future.”