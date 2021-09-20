Monday, 20 September 2021

Garage plan

A GARAGE at a house in Sonning Common could be converted into a guest room. 

The Robinsons, of Westleigh Drive, have applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for permission.

They also want a single storey rear extension to accommodate a larger kitchen and dining area.

The council is due to make a decision by October 27.

Meanwhile, Laurence Williams, of Hazelmoor Lane, Gallowstree Common, has applied to convert his garage into a habitable room.

