Play to the whistle

A LOUD whistling noise interrupted a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee.

Chairwoman Michelle Thomas stopped proceedings to ask what it was.

Members quickly discovered the noise was emanating from Councillor Ian Clark’s hearing aid.

“Do you want me to turn it off?” he asked before adding: “But I won’t hear you then.”

The meeting resumed until Councillor Thomas stopped the discussions again to tell off Councillor Ken Arlett for whispering.

Cllr Arlett, gesturing to Cllr Clark, said: “What? I couldn’t hear.”

Cllr Clark laughed and turned his hearing aid off for the rest of the meeting.