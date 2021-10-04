Planning procedure

RESIDENTS of South Oxfordshire are being asked for their views on the planning process.

The district council is preparing a statement of community involvement which sets out who, how and when it will engage with local communities.

The joint statement with neighbouring Vale of White Horse District Council covers consultations on planning applications and the development of local plans.

Anne-Marie Simpson, cabinet member for planning, said the council wanted residents to know what it was doing.

She added: “Your views and local knowledge are vital in planning and we want to make sure we give you access to the right information as easily and early as possible using methods that work for you.”

Comments will be accepted until October 20.

Write to: Planning policy, South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse District Councils, Freepost South and Vale consultations or email planning.policy@

southandvale.gov.uk