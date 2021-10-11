Demolition opposition

A HOUSE in Sonning Common could be demolished and replaced with two new ones.

Gareth Bertram has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to build the two-bedroom homes at the corner of Kennylands Road and Wood Lane.

Two detached dwellings are already due to be built on land to the north-west and south-east of the existing property after being granted consent.

The developer says the additional two homes would be “effective” use of the land.

Sonning Common Parish Council’s planning committee has recommended the application be refused on the grounds of overdevelopment of the site and inadequate parking.

Councillors have also urged residents to object to the application, saying the existing white and blue house is historic, of great character and a village landmark.

The council has already written to the district council about the creation of an unauthorised access from the site on to the Kennylands Road and Wood Lane corner, which it says is dangerous.

The district council is due to make a decision by November 3.