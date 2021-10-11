Monday, 11 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Protecting our trees

EFFORTS are being made to protect and plant more trees in South Oxfordshire.

The district council has launched a new policy for the management of public land and how it will support communities with tree planting schemes.

It is hoped this will help the council’s work to tackle climate change.

The five principles of the strategy are planting, caring and maintenance, supporting biodiversity, planning and development and community.

Councillor Peter Dragonetti, one of the council’s two tree “champions” and ward member for Kidmore End and Whitchurch, said: “Trees play many important roles in protecting our environment, tackling the climate emergency and improving our own health and wellbeing. 

“Planting trees and protecting and managing our trees, woodlands and hedgerows, as guided by this policy, will help to deliver these outcomes for generations to come.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33