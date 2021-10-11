Protecting our trees

EFFORTS are being made to protect and plant more trees in South Oxfordshire.

The district council has launched a new policy for the management of public land and how it will support communities with tree planting schemes.

It is hoped this will help the council’s work to tackle climate change.

The five principles of the strategy are planting, caring and maintenance, supporting biodiversity, planning and development and community.

Councillor Peter Dragonetti, one of the council’s two tree “champions” and ward member for Kidmore End and Whitchurch, said: “Trees play many important roles in protecting our environment, tackling the climate emergency and improving our own health and wellbeing.

“Planting trees and protecting and managing our trees, woodlands and hedgerows, as guided by this policy, will help to deliver these outcomes for generations to come.”