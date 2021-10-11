Monday, 11 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Home help

Councils to produce local plan together

TWO-THIRDS of households that were at risk of becoming homeless in 2020/21 were successfully supported by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Outgoing council leader Sue Cooper said hundreds of families were helped via personalised early intervention.

She said: “The housing needs team identifies those at risk and works closely with them, helping them remain safely at home or securing them alternative accommodation.”

The council is supporting World Homelessness Day on Sunday.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33