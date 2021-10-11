I AM pleased to report that Goring Parish Council ... [more]
Monday, 11 October 2021
TWO-THIRDS of households that were at risk of becoming homeless in 2020/21 were successfully supported by South Oxfordshire District Council.
Outgoing council leader Sue Cooper said hundreds of families were helped via personalised early intervention.
She said: “The housing needs team identifies those at risk and works closely with them, helping them remain safely at home or securing them alternative accommodation.”
The council is supporting World Homelessness Day on Sunday.
11 October 2021
