Council loss

Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
THE football and cricket clubs in Watlington have ... [more]
Monday, 25 October 2021
A MEMBER of Watlington parish council has resigned.
Keith Woolfson was on the council’s operations and sports field committees.
Matt Reid, who chairs the council, said: “He cares about this community but was struggling to juggle everything at once.”
The council currently has 11 councillors so is three short.
25 October 2021
More News:
Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
THE football and cricket clubs in Watlington have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say