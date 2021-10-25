Councillor dies at 90

A SONNING Common parish councillor has died, aged 90.

Brian Giles, a retired architect, moved to Woodlands Road in 2017 and joined the council in February 2019.

He died on Tuesday last week, leaving his wife Gail and daughters Celia, Lucy and Emily.

In a statement, the council said: “Brian was a true gentleman and a dedicated public servant.

“He served on the council’s planning committee and village centre and environment committee, where he provided many useful insights and contributions.

“He was a member of Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road, a keen and proficient gardener and a skilled artist.

“Brian was a popular member of the council and will be sadly missed.

“Our thoughts are with his wife, daughters and all the family.”

Mr Giles had experience of local government, having served on Milford-on-Sea Parish Council in Hampshire, where he was chairman of planning for 12 years.

He studied architecture and planning at University College London and was a Life Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and the Chartered Management Institute.

He was also vice-chairman of the League of Milford Hospital Friends and president of the Milford-on-Sea Historical Records Society.