‘Invisible’ art house

THE widow of Beatles guitarist George Harrison wants to build a new home within the grounds of her Friar Park estate in Henley.

Olivia Harrison has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission for the single-storey property with two bedrooms and a garage.

It would be located on the site of a disused tennis court at the Grade II listed estate off Gravel Hill.

The application says the property is intended to be flexible to facilitate Mrs Harrison’s “artistic pursuits”.

It would be a “low-rise, rural-style oak-framed” building and would have no adverse impact on the character of the area, the amenity of neighbouring land uses, highway safety or ecology.

The site is heavily screened by mature trees and hedgerows, shielding it from public view.

The property would also not be seen from the main house.

Council planning officers have been invited to visit the site if they would find it “useful”.

A decision is due to be made by December 1.