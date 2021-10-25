Grants for volunteers

VOLUNTARY groups in South Oxfordshire can apply for cash grants to help cover their costs.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s revenue grant scheme is for organisations that are helping to deliver key services for residents.

It has a budget of £667,992 for the next two years.

Maggie Filipova-Rivers, cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “We recognise the invaluable work that community and voluntary organisations do.”

For more information, visit southoxon.gov.uk/grants