Monday, 25 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Grants for volunteers

VOLUNTARY groups in South Oxfordshire can apply for cash grants to help cover their costs.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s revenue grant scheme is for organisations that are helping to deliver key services for residents.

It has a budget of £667,992 for the next two years.

Maggie Filipova-Rivers, cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “We recognise the invaluable work that community and voluntary organisations do.”

For more information, visit southoxon.gov.uk/grants

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33