Brown bins back in use

THE garden waste collection service in South Oxfordshire will return to the normal fortnightly collections from next month.

The paid-for service was temporarily paused during the national shortage of HGV drivers to ensure rubbish, recycling and food waste collections weren’t affected.

Collections were reinstated last month on a four-weekly basis and now the council’s waste contractor Biffa says it has enough drivers to restore the service in full.

To make up for the disruption, the council is extending customers’ current subscription to the service by three months.