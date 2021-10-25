Monday, 25 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Brown bins back in use

Brown bins back in use

THE garden waste collection service in South Oxfordshire will return to the normal fortnightly collections from next month.

The paid-for service was temporarily paused during the national shortage of HGV drivers to ensure rubbish, recycling and food waste collections weren’t affected.

Collections were reinstated last month on a four-weekly basis and now the council’s waste contractor Biffa says it has enough drivers to restore the service in full.

To make up for the disruption, the council is extending customers’ current subscription to the service by three months.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33