Celebrate nature with charity walk

THE chairwoman of South Oxfordshire District Council is supporting the Earth Trust as one of her chosen charities for her year in office.

Jo Robb began by helping to launch sponsored autumnal walks, comprising 5km and 10km routes, which celebrate the district’s wildlife.

Councillor Robb, who lives in Shepherds Green and serves the Woodcote and Rotherfield ward, walked the 5km trail with Jayne Manley, chief executive of Earth Trust, fellow councillors and their friends.

They visited Broad Arboretum, near Wittenham Clumps, which has 49 native trees and shrubs, before making their way to Neptune Wood to see the trees that were planted to commemorate the Battle of Trafalgar and the death of Lord Nelson.

The 10km walk takes visitors around the clumps, which date from the Iron Age, and through Little Wittenham Wood.

Cllr Robb said: “The trust plays an important role in protecting and restoring our local natural environment and gives us all the opportunity to enjoy beautiful green spaces to benefit our own health and wellbeing.

“Autumn is such a colourful and beautiful season to explore nature at its best, so I hope everyone is able to get out this half term to enjoy these walks.”

The trust is hoping to raise £2,500 between October 25 and November 30. Register your team for £5 at www.earthtrust.enthuse.com/

cf/sponsored-autumnal-walk