Road trial has mixed results

BOLLARDS could be installed in Whitchurch high street permanently to protect pedestrians.

It follows a two-day trial of temporary ones together with priority signage to help ease the flow of traffic on the section of the road where it narrows to a single lane by the Ferryboat Inn.

The trial was carried out by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, on Thursday and Friday, October 7 and 8 at the request of the parish council.

Traffic travelling northwards was given priority in order to avoid the problem of two drivers trying to use the single lane at the same time. This has led to vehicles mounting the pavement, which does not have a raised kerb so pedestrians are put at risk.

The council said the trial showed drivers travelling south were getting irritated at having to wait. It therefore concluded that the current two-way system of “Give way” signs at either end of the narrow section was more effective.

However, the temporary bollards were deemed a

success. Parish councillor Diana Smith said people looked happier walking along the pavement with them in place.

Councillor Carrie Leadbeater-Hart said she was disappointed the trial only lasted two days.

But she added: “I did see people stopping at signs, reading and observing them and then actually checking to see if people were coming the other way rather than just driving through.”

The parish council will now consider whether to have permanent bollards and to ask for a longer trial.