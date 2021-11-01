Monday, 01 November 2021

This way to the hockey

A NEW sign could be installed at Henley Hockey Club.

An application has been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to replace the old sign after 10 years.

The new sign would be the same size and attached to the railings at the artificial pitch at Jubilee Park, off Reading Road.

Philip Biggs, the club’s financial manager, said: “The sign is critical in ensuring visiting teams and spectators can identify that they have reached the correct location and faces into an access road for the Tesco car park.”

The sign would be yellow and blue to match the club’s colours and would have the Henley Town Council logo on it.

The council is due to make a decision by December 6.

