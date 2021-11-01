Pub wants to turn old office into let rooms

A PROPERTY in Henley owned by Brakspear could be converted to provide holiday accommodation.

The pub company owns the Grade II listed building in Bell Street, which was previously used as offices and as a tile showroom.

It has submitted a change of use planning application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, along with a request for listed building consent.

This would remove the retail and ancillary office permission and make it possible to create a corridor link with the Bull on Bell Street.

A blocked doorway would be re-opened to allow the timber-boarded corridor to be constructed.

A new kitchen and toilet facilities would be created on the ground floor as well as a dining room at the rear of the building.

There would also be a bedroom with an en suite plus four more bedrooms on the first floor and a fifth on the second floor.

A planning statement by ACR Conservation says: “The extension would not have an adverse impact upon the significance of the listed building but would add to the continued evolution of the building.

“The external alterations are located within a small courtyard and would result in minimal alteration to the external appearance of the property.

“Internal works would not result in loss of historic fabric or loss of historic or architectural interest of this listed building.”

Amanda Chumas, who lives in Bell Street, has objected. She said the district council had only notified properties owned by Brakspear and there was no planning notice outside the property itself.

She said that if permission was granted, then a condition should be that the residential accommodation was for the use only of paying guests of the Bull and not to house Brakspear staff.

Ms Chumas explained: “Hopefully, if the Bull is letting the accommodation to paying guests, then their interests will be aligned with neighbouring residents and this will encourage the Bull to keep their patrons’ noise down late at night outside.”

Carmen Cubillas Martinez, an air quality officer for the district council, said she was concerned about people being exposed to poor air quality in the area.

She advised that rooms with windows fronting Bell Street should be provided with ventilation, extracting air from the rear of the property.

A public consultation will run until November 12 and the council is due to make a decision by December 3.

The pub is Grade II listed and within the town centre conservation area.