New town centre manager appointed

HENLEY has a new town centre manager.

Craig Buckby, who has experience in managing corporate, commercial and community projects, was appointed by the town council and will start work on Monday.

He will be responsible for supporting and enhancing Henley’s town centre and economy, ensuring it is a vibrant place for businesses, residents and visitors.

Mr Buckby was most recently chief executive of the Slough town centre business improvement district.

He was also a consultant for the all-party parliamentary group for business improvement districts.

Mr Buckby said: “Henley is a town centre manager’s dream. It is bustling and full of innovative and hard-working people. The place has drive and entrepreneurship in spades.

“I am champing at the bit to get started and looking forward to the Christmas festival on November 26.

“I have dedicated my career to the development and improvement of town centres — it’s my passion. My approach is inclusive and I look forward to meeting residents and businesses. I am excited about what we can achieve together.”

Mayor Sarah Miller said: “We are pleased that Craig can join us in the lead-up to Christmas. As Henley emerges from the challenges of the last 18 months, we are delighted to have a new town centre manager to support our communities and businesses.”

Councillor Glen Lambert, who chairs the town council’s town and community committee, said: “We were impressed by Craig’s track record of working with local businesses and residents to get results as well as his leadership and project management skills.”

He thanked markets and events manager Nicci Taylor for ensuring the markets continue to flourish.

Mr Buckby replaces Helen Barnett, who resigned in June after nearly five years. The town council advertised for a replacement and extended the deadline in a bid to attract suitable candidates.