Capital grants on offer

GRANTS of up to £75,000 are available to voluntary and community groups.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s latest grants scheme will fund up to 50 per cent of capital projects, such as buying, replacing or refurbishing community assets.

Funding is also open to town and parish councils.

The council says applicants should consider how they can enhance buildings and improve environmental sustainability. Projects should also complement at least one aspect of the council’s corporate plan, which focuses on the protection and restoration of the natural world, action on the climate emergency and improved economic and community wellbeing.

A previous recipient of a capital grant was Henley Rugby Football Club, which used the money to upgrade its training facilities.

The scheme is open until noon on December 17. For more information, visit southoxon.gov.uk/grants

