Virtual welcome

Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
Monday, 15 November 2021
AN “owl” device is to be bought by Benson Parish Council so that people can join its meetings remotely.
Councillors discussed the possibility of renting the equipment, which is a 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker combined, but then decided to purchase it. It will cost no more than £1,000.
Councillor Ian Skeels said: “I think we need this device. During lockdown we had more members of the public attending our meetings as they were online and it was a really good thing that people could ask their questions remotely,”
Councillor Philip Murray said: “It enhances democracy and this council’s accountability.”
15 November 2021
