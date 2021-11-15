Monday, 15 November 2021

Green care

A COMMITTEE which oversaw the management of Bertie West Field in Benson has been dissolved.

The field off Horseshoes Lane will now be managed by the newly formed green spaces working group.

The group also works with community organisations such as Benson Nature Group to take care of green areas in the village.

