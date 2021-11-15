Green care

Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
Monday, 15 November 2021
A COMMITTEE which oversaw the management of Bertie West Field in Benson has been dissolved.
The field off Horseshoes Lane will now be managed by the newly formed green spaces working group.
The group also works with community organisations such as Benson Nature Group to take care of green areas in the village.
15 November 2021
More News:
Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say