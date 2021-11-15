Monday, 15 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Studio plan

ARTIST Jo Wace has applied for planning permisison to convert the garage at her home in Sycamore Close, Watlington, into an art studio for occasional use.

A public consultation will run until November 22 and South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by December 24.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33