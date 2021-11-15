Monday, 15 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Flats plan

OFFICES in Sonning Common could be converted into eight one- and two-bedroom flats. 

Jag Rai, from Buckinghamshire, has applied for change of use permission for the former offices of engineering consultants JDP in Wood Lane.

The company has moved back to Caversham, where it was founded in 1972.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33