Flats plan

Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
Monday, 15 November 2021
OFFICES in Sonning Common could be converted into eight one- and two-bedroom flats.
Jag Rai, from Buckinghamshire, has applied for change of use permission for the former offices of engineering consultants JDP in Wood Lane.
The company has moved back to Caversham, where it was founded in 1972.
15 November 2021
More News:
Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say