Third time lucky for couple over replacement home

A COUPLE have been granted permission to demolish and replace their home in Wargrave at the third attempt.

Gavin and Jean Dunbar have lived at their bungalow in Loddon Drive, a private road, for more than 25 years.

Two previous applications to Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, were withdrawn after concerns were raised by neighbour Peter Worden and Wargrave Parish Council.

Now their latest revised proposal has been approved after drawing no criticism from other residents.

The Dunbars will replace their timber-framed bungalow, which overlooks the weir at Shiplake lock, with a modern two-storey house with five bedrooms. The couple have scrapped plans for one of the balconies, a grass-covered roof and concrete cladding.

A planning officer recommended approval following the changes, saying: “While the proposed building is larger, it is not considered excessive in comparison with the original property.

“The proposal has been reduced in bulk, mass and scale since the withdrawn application by 27 per cent. The prominence and bulk of the building is also reduced by some of the design choices. While the vernacular of the building is esoteric in the sense it does not follow a particular style, the timber material pallet will help the structure assimilate into the setting of the riverbank and the other properties along the bank.

“The proposal includes first-floor balconies but this would not detrimentally overlook the neighbouring property to the south-west.

“The balconies on the other parts of the proposal would be located a significant distance from any other neighbouring dwelling.”

Nick Rule, an architect representing the Dunbars, said they had had positive discussions with Mr Worden to allay his concerns about a loss of privacy.