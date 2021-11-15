Monday, 15 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Friar Park house plan

Friar Park house plan

PLANS for a new house within the grounds of Friar Park estate in Henley have been supported by town councillors.

Olivia Harrison, the widow of Beatles guitarist George, has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission for the single-storey property with two bedrooms and a garage.

The application says the property is intended to be flexible to facilitate Mrs Harrison’s “artistic pursuits”.

Members of the town council’s planning committee recommended approval.

A decision is due to be made by December 1.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33