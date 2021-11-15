Friar Park house plan

PLANS for a new house within the grounds of Friar Park estate in Henley have been supported by town councillors.

Olivia Harrison, the widow of Beatles guitarist George, has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission for the single-storey property with two bedrooms and a garage.

The application says the property is intended to be flexible to facilitate Mrs Harrison’s “artistic pursuits”.

Members of the town council’s planning committee recommended approval.

A decision is due to be made by December 1.