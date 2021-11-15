Lease agreed

Monday, 15 November 2021

HEADWAY Thames Valley centre has had its lease on Brunner Hall in Henley renewed by town councillors.

The brain injury charity pays £2,800 per year to rent the building and garage in Greys Road. 

The lease was agreed by the council’s finance strategy and management committee.

