Lease agreed

Monday, 15 November 2021
HEADWAY Thames Valley centre has had its lease on Brunner Hall in Henley renewed by town councillors.
The brain injury charity pays £2,800 per year to rent the building and garage in Greys Road.
The lease was agreed by the council’s finance strategy and management committee.
15 November 2021
