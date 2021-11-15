Headteacher: we need crossing

THE headteacher of a Henley school has called for a pedestrian crossing for children and parents.

Nick Armitage, of Rupert House School on Bell Street, was speaking at a meeting of the town council’s planning committee.

The council has agreed to pay for a survey to discover the best location for a new crossing in the town centre.

It is currently considering five sites including Bell Street, the eastern end of King’s Road on to Northfield End, the northern end of King’s Road to the roundabout by Mount View, the southern end of King’s Road near West Street and on Fair Mile near Bowling Court.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has indicated that all five locations could be suitable for crossings but the survey will determine which needs it the most urgently.

Mr Armitage said: “I’ve been at the school for just over a year now and was

surprised to see there is no safe way to cross Bell Street.

“It’s a busy road and parents and neighbours have commented on it over the years. This isn’t just the school which wants a safer crossing, I’m sure that a large number of residents would be in support.

“Parking is also an ongoing issue for us and for our parents and that could be made easier if there was a safe point to cross.”

The King’s Road sites were suggested by environmental campaign group Greener Henley as it wants to encourage people to walk rather than drive.

Helen Fraser, speaking on behalf of the group, said: “We think there is a good argument to have some more pedestrian crossings there as visibility is not great and traffic is coming from many different directions.”

Councillor Michelle Thomas, who chairs the committee, said: “We need more traffic-calming measures [in King’s Road] because it’s within the conservation area and we couldn’t have big 20mph signs there.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said: “The whole point is to spend the money and get the traffic count and speed surveys done and then go away and design a scheme to see what is possible and what is not.

“Until we spend the money we won’t know and I would urge councillors not to go into the safety aspect of the different sites as that will come later.”

The committee agreed to spend £1,625 on the survey. The speed and traffic volume counts will happen over the course of a week while the pedestrian count will be carried out manually over 12 hours from 7am to 7pm.

A zebra crossing could cost up to £40,000.