Support for pub lets

PLANS to convert a property owned by Brakspear to provide holiday accommodation have been supported by Henley Town Council.

The pub company owns the Grade II listed building in Bell Street, which was previously used as offices and as a tile showroom.

It has applied for change of use planning and listed building consent.

This would remove the retail and ancillary office permission and make it possible to create a corridor link with the Bull on Bell Street.

Members of the council’s planning committee said they had no objections to the conversion and recommended the plans for approval.

The Henley Society, a conservation group, said it had no objection but added: “It is important that the traditional shop front on the ground floor should be retained, preferably as a shop.

“In the interests of neighbours, and in view of its location, we recommend that a condition should be attached to prevent any late-night noise from premises.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by December 3.